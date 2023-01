Hayavahini Daggubati Biography: Family, Images, Age

Hayavahini Daggubati is the daughter of famous Tollywood actor Venkatesh Daggubati and Venkatesh Neeraja. She was born in Hyderabad, Telangana, India.













Hayavahini is also an Indian Athlete and has a brother named Arjun Daggubati, who is also an actor, and an elder sister named Aashritha Daggubati, who is a professional baker. Hayavahini's grandfather, D. Ramnaidu, is a producer and her cousin brothers are Rana Daggubati, an actor and Abhiram Daggubati, a Production manager.





Aashritha Daggubati & Hayavahini Daggubati





Her grandfather's brother Suresh Reddy is a Chairman, grandmother's name is Daggubati Rajeswari and cousin is Naga Chaitanya, who is also an actor. Hayavahini is currently unmarried.