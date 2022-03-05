Sudigali Sudheer Biography: Family, Age, Movielist

He is professionally known as Sudigali Sudheer; his actual name is Sudheer Anand Bayana, an Indian actor, comedian, and television presenter who works in Telugu films and television and Tollywood.













He was born in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. He was a kid with immense love for films which went through the worst of the struggles to be part of Tollywood; he fled through the hardships learning multiple skills and juggling petty jobs like being a magician etc. He entered the film and entertainment industry in 2010.He gained popularity and became an inevitable part of homes in Telugu speaking Indian states during his work as a comedian in Jabardasth. He grew to the greatest heights, became a people's favourite, most-watched in the show and soon became a team leader in those stand-up shows. He started exposing his varied talents as he appeared in T.V.













shows like Extra Jabardasth, Pove Pora and Dhee Ultimate Dance Show. He has worked hard and managed to establish his inevitable presence in tv shows in Tollywood, was given the title as 'Most Desirable Men On TV', 13th place for the year 2018 by Hyderabad Times.













Sudheer worked in small characters in films like Adda, Race Gurram, Brother of Bommali, Tiger, Supreme, Sher, Cinema Chupistha Mava, Sardaar Gabbar Singh, Selfie Raja, MCA, Most Eligible Bachelor and others.He started as a host with shows such as 'Naa Show Naa Ishtam' 2016, 'drama juniors' 2019, 'Sri Devi Drama Company' 2021. His debut as a lead character is his film 'Software Sudheer' in 2019 and an upcoming film ", Gaalodu" which, according to him, is a huge project for him.