K S Ravindra (Bobby) Biography: The Accomplished Telugu Film Director and Screenwriter

K S Ravindra, also known as Bobby, is a Telugu film director and screenwriter. He began his career in the film industry as a screenwriter, before eventually making his debut as a director with the 2013 film "Power".









Bobby was born in a small village called Veeravasaram in Andhra Pradesh, India. He grew up in a lower middle-class family and faced many financial struggles during his childhood. Despite this, he was always passionate about cinema and knew from a young age that he wanted to pursue a career in the film industry.









After completing his education, Bobby moved to Hyderabad to pursue his dream of working in the Telugu film industry. He began his career as a screenwriter and worked on several projects before eventually making his debut as a director with the 2013 film "Power". The film was a commercial success and established Bobby as a talented new filmmaker.



Since then, Bobby has directed a number of critically acclaimed and commercially successful films in the Telugu film industry. Some of his notable works include the films "Jai Lava Kusa" (2017) Both of these films were huge box office successes and received positive reviews from critics.



He also Directed Venky Mama, Waltair Veerayya









Bobby is known for his unique style of filmmaking and his ability to tell compelling stories on the big screen. He is also known for his ability to work well with actors, and many of the actors he has worked with have praised him for his direction and guidance.



In addition to his work as a director and screenwriter, Bobby is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He has been actively involved in several charitable organizations and social causes, and is known for his generosity and kindness towards those in need.









Despite the challenges he faced during his upbringing, Bobby has risen to become one of the most successful and respected filmmakers in the Telugu film industry. He continues to be a major force in the industry and his work continues to be loved by audiences worldwide.



Overall, Bobby is an accomplished director, screenwriter and a great human being. He has a passion for filmmaking and his dedication to the craft is evident in his work. His ability to tell compelling stories and his ability to work well with actors are just a few of the reasons why he is considered one of the best filmmakers in the Telugu film industry.













List of Director Bobby Movies:

Bhadradri

Veera Parampare

Don Seenu

Oh My Friend

Bodyguard

Balupu

Alludu Seenu

Power

Sardaar Gabbar Singh

Jai Lava Kusa

Pantham

Venky Mama

Waltair Veerayya