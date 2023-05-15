Live
- Supreme Court agrees to examine AP govt plea against NGT order on Avulapalli reservoir
- Shivakumar cancels Delhi trip due to 'ill-health'
- Excise case: 'Sisodia destroyed Cabinet Note file containing legal opinion', says CBI
- Top officials review G-20 arrangements in Kashmir
- Minister Malla Reddy launches Chief Minister Cup 2023 competitions
- NIA raids 13 locations in J&K in terror funding case
- Contest in the Telangana between BRS and Congress: CPI
- Congress, Sena-UBT slam govt after SEBI tells Supreme Court that it was not probing Adani Group since 2016
- Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar 'rift' invented, they are united on Karnataka's progress: DKS' strategist
- Political scene in 'Kar'natakam' seems to be heading for a solution
C/o Kancharapalem Fame Karthik Rathnam Biography: Age, Personal Life, Career, Movies, Photos
Karthik Rathnam Biography: Karthik Rathnam is an Indian actor known for his work in Telugu theatre and Telugu cinema. He rose to prominence with his...
Karthik Rathnam Biography:
Karthik Rathnam is an Indian actor known for his work in Telugu theatre and Telugu cinema. He rose to prominence with his debut film "C/o Kancharapalem" (2018), which received critical acclaim. Notably, it was the first Telugu film to be screened at the New York Film Festival. Rathnam further showcased his talent in ZEE5's series "Gods of Dharmapuri" (G.O.D), and he later reprised his role in the Tamil remake of "C/o Kancharapalem."
Karthik Rathnam Personal Life:
Rathnam hails from Secunderabad, Telangana, where he was born and raised. Alongside pursuing his CA (Chartered Accountancy) studies, he joined Borusu Leni Bomma, a renowned theatre group. His exceptional talent was recognized, and he received accolades such as the Nandi Award. Rathnam made the brave decision to discontinue his education in order to pursue his passion for acting. He went on to showcase his skills in 30 different plays performed across various cities.
Karthik Rathnam Career:
After showcasing his talents as an artist, dancer, and actor in theatre, Rathnam received his first significant role as Joseph in the highly acclaimed Telugu film "C/o Kancharapalem" (2018). The film garnered immense critical praise and was even screened at the prestigious New York Film Festival. Following this success, Rathnam went on to portray the character Ravi Reddy alongside actor Satyadev Kancharana in ZEE5's "Gods of Dharmapuri." Additionally, he reprised his role as Joseph in the Tamil remake of "C/o Kancharapalem," titled "C/o Kaadhal."
Karthik Rathnam Movies:
C/o Kancharapalem
Gods of Dharmapuri (G.O.D)
C/o Kaadhal
Check
Untitled film co-starring Vani Bhojan and Amritha Aiyer
Vyavastha
Karthik Rathnam Photos: