C/o Kancharapalem Fame Karthik Rathnam Biography: Age, Personal Life, Career, Movies, Photos

Karthik Rathnam Biography:

Karthik Rathnam is an Indian actor known for his work in Telugu theatre and Telugu cinema. He rose to prominence with his debut film "C/o Kancharapalem" (2018), which received critical acclaim. Notably, it was the first Telugu film to be screened at the New York Film Festival. Rathnam further showcased his talent in ZEE5's series "Gods of Dharmapuri" (G.O.D), and he later reprised his role in the Tamil remake of "C/o Kancharapalem."

Karthik Rathnam Personal Life:

Rathnam hails from Secunderabad, Telangana, where he was born and raised. Alongside pursuing his CA (Chartered Accountancy) studies, he joined Borusu Leni Bomma, a renowned theatre group. His exceptional talent was recognized, and he received accolades such as the Nandi Award. Rathnam made the brave decision to discontinue his education in order to pursue his passion for acting. He went on to showcase his skills in 30 different plays performed across various cities.

Karthik Rathnam Career:

After showcasing his talents as an artist, dancer, and actor in theatre, Rathnam received his first significant role as Joseph in the highly acclaimed Telugu film "C/o Kancharapalem" (2018). The film garnered immense critical praise and was even screened at the prestigious New York Film Festival. Following this success, Rathnam went on to portray the character Ravi Reddy alongside actor Satyadev Kancharana in ZEE5's "Gods of Dharmapuri." Additionally, he reprised his role as Joseph in the Tamil remake of "C/o Kancharapalem," titled "C/o Kaadhal."

Karthik Rathnam Movies:

C/o Kancharapalem

Gods of Dharmapuri (G.O.D)

C/o Kaadhal

Check

Ardha Shathabdham

Naarappa

Rowdy Boys

Untitled film co-starring Vani Bhojan and Amritha Aiyer

Vyavastha

Karthik Rathnam Photos: