Krithi Shetty Biography: Family, Movies, Networth

18-year-old, very young south Indian actress born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, snatching the current huge opportunities in Tollywood and other south Indian film industries is Krithi Shetty. She hails from a family of Mangalore,









Karnataka, with her mother tongue as 'Tulu' whose father is a businessman and her mother, is a fashion designer. Kirthi is a teenager working in commercial ads and films alongside studying psychology at an Open University.













She made her debut as a lead at the age of 17 in a super hit Telugu film with a box-office collection of over 100 crore rupees' Uppena' (2020) directed by Buchi Babu Sana produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writing after a brief appearance in the Hindi film 'Super 30'. She was adorned for her performance and ability to pull off the intricacies of their character in the film by the audience, movie lovers, and reviewers. She became insanely famous in a very short period which is reflected in the number of movies offered and 2.6 Million followers on her verified Instagram account with a bare presence of 86 posts.









She was starred in another Telugu hit movie in 2021 with Nani 'Shyam Singha Roy'. She's currently touring for her upcoming release 'Bangarraju' with a Tollywood legend Akkineni family starring father and son. Word out there tells that Krithi Shetty signed off on films' Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali', 'Macherla Niyojakavargam' and 'The Warrior'.