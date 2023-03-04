Manchu Manoj Biography: Age, Career, Wife, Marriage, Divorce, Awards, Photos

Manchu Manoj Kumar Biography:

Manchu Manoj Kumar is a popular Indian film actor known for his work primarily in Telugu cinema. He was born to Telugu actor Mohan Babu and made his debut at the age of ten in the movie Major Chandrakanth.

In 2004, Manoj made his official film debut with the movie Donga Dongadi. He received the Nandi Special Jury Award for his outstanding performance in the movie Bindaas.

Here are some quick facts about him:

Name: Manchu Manoj Kumar

Birthdate: May 20, 1983

Birthplace: Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Profession: Actor

Height: 6 ft 0 in

Weight: 75 Kgs

Nationality: Indian

Parents: Mohan Babu and Nirmala Manchu

Manchu Manoj Early life:

Manchu Manoj Kumar was born on May 20th, 1983 to Manchu Nirmala Devi and actor Mohan Babu. His siblings include elder sister Lakshmi Manchu and elder brother Vishnu Manchu, both of whom are also Tollywood celebrities. He obtained his degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

Manchu Manoj Career:

Manoj has been known to Telugu audiences since he was a child. He appeared in several of his father Mohan Babu's movies in flashback sequences, and gained praise for his role in Punyabhoomi Naa Desam.

In 2004, he made his debut as a lead actor with Donga Dongadi. He went on to star in Sri in 2005, and Raju Bhai in 2007.

His film Nenu Meeku Telusa...? had moderate success with popular songs. His first film as a lead actor, Prayanam, directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti, gained moderate popularity in 2009.

Bindaas, released in 2010, was the biggest hit of his career. Vedam, also released in 2010, was both a critical and commercial success, and he won awards for his performance in it.

In 2012, he appeared in both Mr. Nookayya and Uu Kodathara? Ulikki Padathara?. In March 2013, he announced five upcoming films. His subsequent releases included Potugadu, Pandavulu Pandavulu Thummeda, and Current Theega.

He made a special appearance in the 2015 film Dongaata and acted in four films in 2016: Shourya, Attack, Okkadu Migiladu, and Gunturodu.





Manchu Manoj Awards:

Manchu Manoj has received several awards, honors, and achievements for his performances in the film industry. In 2004, he won the Best Male Debut award at the CineMAA Awards for his role in "Donga Dongadi." He was also honored with the Special Jury Award at the Nandi Awards in 2010 for his performance in "Bindaas."

Manchu Manoj wed Bhuma Mounika Reddy:

Manchu Manoj tied the knot with Bhuma Mounika Reddy on March 3, and the couple finally shared the news on social media. The wedding is a private affair, with only close family and friends in attendance, and Manoj's sister, Manchu Lakshmi, is overseeing the arrangements. The wedding festivities began with a Maha Mantra Puja ceremony on February 27, followed by traditional events like Mehendi and Haldi. The groom shared a picture of his bride, Mounika, dressed in a heavily embroidered lemon-yellow ensemble on Twitter, expressing his joy and excitement. The couple previously married and separated from their partners, but found each other through their families. Mounika Reddy has a five-year-old son.































