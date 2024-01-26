Megastar Chiranjeevi honoured with Padma Vibhushan.

As we all know, the Padma Awards are the highest civilian awards bestowed annually on Republic Day. The awards were initiated in 1954. There are three categories:

Padma Vibhushan- for exceptional and distinguished service

Padma Bhushan- for distinguished service of the highest order

Padma Shri- for distinguished service

The Padma Awards committee recognizes individuals showing exceptional commitment to public services like art, social service, sports, medicine, literature, education, trade, industry, public service, and many more. The Indian government conferred five Padma Vibhushan awards in 2024 to Ms. Vyjayantimala Bali (Art), Shri Konidela Chiranjeevi (Art), Shri M Venkaiah Naidu (Public Affairs), Shri Bindeshwar Pathak (P) (Social Work) and Ms. Padma Subrahmanyam (Art).

Konidela Chiranjeevi, the reigning star of Telugu and Indian cinema alike, is adored and worshipped by millions. The news that he has been awarded Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian award, this Republic Day has sent his fans into a frenzy.

Born on 22nd August 1955, megastar Chiranjeevi made his mark in the film industry with 155 films spanning his four-decade career. Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Padma Bhushan award in 2006, along with the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award, three Nandi Awards, and nine Filmfare Awards-South, including the Lifetime Achievement Award over his illustrious years. CNN-IBN named him as one of "the men who changed the face of the Indian Cinema." He founded the Praja Rajyam party in 2008, contested the elections held in 2009, garnered about 16% of the vote share, and later merged his party into the Indian National Congress.









''Working for Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust gives me more pleasure and satisfaction than what I get after delivering a stupendous blockbuster'' - K. Chiranjeevi.

The megastar Chiranjeevi also has a heart of gold, and his philanthropic side is worth mentioning and applauding.

Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT) was founded on 2nd October 1998, the two major wings being the blood and eye banks. The Chiranjeevi Blood Bank Trust has collected over 9,30,000 units of blood over the years, and 79% of these blood units were given to the poor and oppressed free of cost. The remaining units were given to corporate hospitals at a nominal fee. The trust also collected 4,580 pairs of eyes, and 9,060 blind people benefited through a cornea transplant. Post-Covid, the trust-initiated Oxygen banks for affected Telugu states.

We heartily congratulate Shri Chiranjeevi, the heartthrob of Indian cinema and an amazing & utmost kind person. Celebs' reaction to Chiranjeevi's Padma Vibhushan has reached a crescendo.

Padma Vibhushan for Chiranjeevi is an ode to the most remarkable personality!!!