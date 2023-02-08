Sita Ramam Fame Mrunal Thakur Biography: Age, Education, Family, Career, Awards, Net Worth, Interesting Facts, Movies

Mrunal Thakur was born in Nagpur, Maharashtra, India on August 1st, 1992. As of 2022, she is 30 years old and has a Leo zodiac sign.



Thakur received her education in Mumbai, where she attended Kishinchand Chellaram College and earned a degree in public communication. While still a student, she played the role of Gauri Bhosle in the Star Plus series "Mujhse Kuch Kehta Hai Khamoshiyan". Thakur follows Hinduism and is a well-known actress in the Indian film industry.



Mrunal Career:

Mrunal Thakur is a versatile Indian actress known for her work in both Hindi and Marathi films and TV shows. She made her acting debut with the television serial "Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan" in 2012 and went on to star in the popular Zee TV series "Kumkum Bhagya" (2014-2016). Thakur's feature film debut was in the Marathi film "Vitti Dandu" in 2014.

In 2018, Thakur made a switch to Bollywood movies with the drama film "Love Sonia" and received critical acclaim for her performance. She has since appeared in movies such as "Jersey", "Super 30", "Batla House", and "Dhamaka". Thakur is recognized for her roles in "Love Sonia" as Bulbul Arora and "Kumkum Bhagya".









Mrunal Thakur Net worth:

Mrunal Thakur has a net worth estimated at 9-10 crores. She rose to fame with her role in the movie Love Sonia and further established herself as Bulbul Purab Khanna in the popular TV series Kumkum Bhagya. She has acted in a number of movies, TV shows, and commercials, earning a fee ranging from 75 lakh to 1 crore per movie role.



In 2020, she made her Netflix debut in the show Ghost Stories and has two upcoming movies in 2021, Toofan and Jersey, co-starring with Farhan Akhtar and Shahid Kapoor respectively. She has also agreed to act in the film Pippa alongside Ishaan Khatter.



In addition to her acting career, Mrunal Thakur is also a brand ambassador for audio company Truke and promotes a healthy lifestyle through exercise and a balanced diet. She advocates for practicing yoga instead of relying on pills and works out daily, incorporating yoga into her routine.









Mrunal Thakur Awards:



Mrunal Thakur has received several awards and nominations for her exceptional acting skills. In 2015 and 2016, she was nominated for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Gold Awards for her performance in the popular TV series Kumkum Bhagya. In 2018, she won the Best Newcomer Award at the London Indian Film Festival for her role in Love Sonia. In 2019, she was recognized as the Rising Star from Indian Television to Film at the Gold Awards.









Interesting Facts of Mrunal:



Mrunal Thakur is a versatile actress with a B-Tech degree in Mass Media from KC College. She made her acting debut in the show Mujhe Kuch Kehti. Yeh Khamoshiyaan, playing the role of Gauri Bhosale Gaikwad. She has also worked on international projects, including the Indonesian soap opera Tuyul & Mbak Yul Reborn.



Aside from acting, Mrunal enjoys reading and photography and documents her travels through albums. She declined a role in the film Thugs of Hindostan as she did not want to commit to a three-picture deal with the production company YRF. In 2013, she performed the theatrical piece "Do Fool Chaar Mali" with Barun Sobti in Dubai.



Mrunal has also participated in the sports reality entertainment program Box Cricket League and the dancing reality TV show Nach Baliye. She also performed a dance in a special episode of the popular TV show Saubhagyalaxmi in 2016.



Aamir Khan was impressed by her performance in the Indo-American film Love Sonia and offered her a role in his 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan, but she declined. In the future, she hopes to play a character with a mental disability.





Mrunal Thakur Movie List:



Vitti Dandu



Surajya

Love Sonia

Super 30

Batla House

Ghost Stories

Toofaan

Dhamaka

Jersey

Sita Ramam









Mrunal Thakur Upcoming Movies:



Selfiee



Gumraah

Pooja Meri Jaan

Pippa

Aankh Micholi

Nani 30