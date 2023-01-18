Ravi Teja Biography: Accomplished Telugu Actor and Philanthropist
Ravi Teja is a popular Indian film actor known for his work in Telugu cinema. He was born on January 26, 1968, in Jaggampeta, Andhra Pradesh, India. His birth name is Ravi Shankar Raju Bhupatiraju.
Ravi Teja began his acting career in the mid-1990s with a small role in the film "Aaj Ka Goonda Raj". He then appeared in several supporting roles in films such as "Chaitanya", "Vijetha", and "Bhai". His breakthrough role came in the year 2000 with the film "Itlu Sravani Subramanyam", in which he played the lead role. This film was a huge commercial success and established Ravi Teja as a leading actor in Telugu cinema.
Ravi Teja has since appeared in several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. Some of his notable films include "Idiot", "Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi", "Vikramarkudu", "Kick", "Balupu", "Bengal Tiger", and "Raja The Great". He has received several awards and nominations for his performances, including the Nandi Award for Best Actor for his role in "Idiot" and the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his role in "Kick".
In addition to acting, Ravi Teja has also worked as a screenwriter and dialogue writer on several films. He made his debut as a screenwriter with the film "Devudu Chesina Manushulu" in 2012.
Ravi Teja is known for his high-energy performances and dynamic screen presence. He is widely regarded as one of the best actors in Telugu cinema and has a huge fan following. He is also known for his philanthropic work and has been actively involved in various social causes.
Ravi Teja married Kalyani in 2002 and the couple has two children, Mahadhan Bhupatiraju and Mokshadha Bhupatiraju. He is also the elder brother of actors Raghu and Bharath Raju.
However, his career hit a rough patch in the mid 2010s, with a series of flops and controversies. He took a brief hiatus from acting and made a comeback in 2018 with the blockbuster film "Raja The Great". Since then, he has appeared in several successful films and continues to be a popular and respected figure in Telugu cinema.
He Also Acted in Khiladi, Rama Rao on Duty, Dhamaka, Waltair Veerayya
In conclusion, Ravi Teja is a popular and accomplished Indian film actor known for his work in Telugu cinema. He has appeared in several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films and has received numerous awards and nominations for his performances. He is widely regarded as one of the best actors in Telugu cinema and has a huge fan following. He is also known for his philanthropic work and has been actively involved in various social causes.
List of Mass Maharaj Movies:
Karthavyam
Abhimanyu
Chaitanya
Aaj Ka Goonda Raj
Collector Gari Alludu
Laati
Varasudu
Allari Priyudu
Ninne Pelladata
Sindhooram
Padutha Teeyaga
Manasichi Choodu
Seetharama Raju
Premaku Velayara
Nee Kosam
Samudram
O Panai Pothundi Babu
Preminche Manasu
Manasichanu
Kshemamga Velli Labhamga Randi
Tirumala Tirupati Venkatesa
Sakutumba Saparivaara Sametam
Annayya
Vande Matharam
Chiranjeevulu
Ammayi Kosam
Budget Padmanabham
Itlu Sravani Subramanyam
Avunu Valliddaru Ista Paddaru!
Idiot
Anveshana
Khadgam
Ee Abbai Chala Manchodu
Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi
Oka Raju Oka Rani
Dongodu
Veede
Venky
Naa Autograph
Chanti
Bhadra
Bhageeratha
Shock
Vikramarkudu
Khatarnak
Dubai Seenu
Shankar Dada Zindabad
Krishna
Baladur
Neninthe
Kick
Anjaneyulu
Sambho Siva Sambho
Don Seenu
Maryada Ramanna
Mirapakay
Dongala Mutha
Veera
Katha Screenplay Darsakatvam Appalaraju
Nippu
Daruvu
Devudu Chesina Manushulu
Sarocharu
Balupu
Doosukeltha
Power
Romeo
Kick 2
Bengal Tiger
Dongaata
Vajrakaya
Raja The Great
Touch Chesi Chudu
Awe
Nela Ticket
Amar Akbar Anthony
Disco Raja
Krack
Khiladi
Ramarao On Duty
Dhamaka
Waltair Veerayya