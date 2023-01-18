Ravi Teja Biography: Accomplished Telugu Actor and Philanthropist

Ravi Teja is a popular Indian film actor known for his work in Telugu cinema. He was born on January 26, 1968, in Jaggampeta, Andhra Pradesh, India. His birth name is Ravi Shankar Raju Bhupatiraju.





Ravi Teja began his acting career in the mid-1990s with a small role in the film "Aaj Ka Goonda Raj". He then appeared in several supporting roles in films such as "Chaitanya", "Vijetha", and "Bhai". His breakthrough role came in the year 2000 with the film "Itlu Sravani Subramanyam", in which he played the lead role. This film was a huge commercial success and established Ravi Teja as a leading actor in Telugu cinema.





Ravi Teja has since appeared in several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. Some of his notable films include "Idiot", "Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi", "Vikramarkudu", "Kick", "Balupu", "Bengal Tiger", and "Raja The Great". He has received several awards and nominations for his performances, including the Nandi Award for Best Actor for his role in "Idiot" and the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his role in "Kick".





In addition to acting, Ravi Teja has also worked as a screenwriter and dialogue writer on several films. He made his debut as a screenwriter with the film "Devudu Chesina Manushulu" in 2012.



Ravi Teja is known for his high-energy performances and dynamic screen presence. He is widely regarded as one of the best actors in Telugu cinema and has a huge fan following. He is also known for his philanthropic work and has been actively involved in various social causes.





Ravi Teja married Kalyani in 2002 and the couple has two children, Mahadhan Bhupatiraju and Mokshadha Bhupatiraju. He is also the elder brother of actors Raghu and Bharath Raju.





However, his career hit a rough patch in the mid 2010s, with a series of flops and controversies. He took a brief hiatus from acting and made a comeback in 2018 with the blockbuster film "Raja The Great". Since then, he has appeared in several successful films and continues to be a popular and respected figure in Telugu cinema.

He Also Acted in Khiladi, Rama Rao on Duty, Dhamaka, Waltair Veerayya





List of Mass Maharaj Movies:

Karthavyam

Abhimanyu

Chaitanya

Aaj Ka Goonda Raj

Collector Gari Alludu

Laati

Varasudu

Allari Priyudu

Ninne Pelladata

Sindhooram

Padutha Teeyaga

Manasichi Choodu

Seetharama Raju

Premaku Velayara

Nee Kosam

Samudram

O Panai Pothundi Babu

Preminche Manasu

Manasichanu

Kshemamga Velli Labhamga Randi

Tirumala Tirupati Venkatesa

Sakutumba Saparivaara Sametam

Annayya

Vande Matharam

Chiranjeevulu

Ammayi Kosam

Budget Padmanabham

Itlu Sravani Subramanyam

Avunu Valliddaru Ista Paddaru!

Idiot

Anveshana

Khadgam

Ee Abbai Chala Manchodu

Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi

Oka Raju Oka Rani

Dongodu

Veede

Venky

Naa Autograph

Chanti

Bhadra

Bhageeratha

Shock

Vikramarkudu

Khatarnak

Dubai Seenu

Shankar Dada Zindabad

Krishna

Baladur

Neninthe

Kick

Anjaneyulu

Sambho Siva Sambho

Don Seenu

Maryada Ramanna

Mirapakay

Dongala Mutha

Veera

Katha Screenplay Darsakatvam Appalaraju

Nippu

Daruvu

Devudu Chesina Manushulu

Sarocharu

Balupu

Doosukeltha

Power

Romeo

Kick 2

Bengal Tiger

Dongaata

Vajrakaya

Raja The Great

Touch Chesi Chudu

Awe

Nela Ticket

Amar Akbar Anthony

Disco Raja

Krack

Khiladi

Ramarao On Duty

Dhamaka

Waltair Veerayya







