Paper Boy Movie Hero Santosh Sobhan Biography: Age, Career, Net Worth, Hobbies, Movies, Upcoming Movies, Photos.

Santosh Sobhan: A Talented Actor in the Telugu Film Industry

Born on June 22, 1996, in Madhapur, Hyderabad, Telangana, India, Santosh Sobhan is a well-known name in the Telugu film industry. With a background in film, his father Sobhan is a director and his mother Soujanya is a homemaker. Santosh has a younger brother, Sangeeth Sobhan, who has also pursued a career in acting.



Santosh Sobhan's Career:



Santosh Sobhan began his acting journey in the Telugu film industry in 2011 with the movie "Golconda High School". He played the character of Gowtham in the film, which also starred his younger brother Sangeeth, who played Varun in the cricket team.



Santosh made his debut as the lead actor in 2015 with the film "Thanu Nenu". Since then, he has appeared in several successful movies including "Thanu Nenu" (2015), "Paper Boy" (2018), and "Ek Mini Katha" (2021).









Santosh Sobhan: Personal Characteristics and Hobbies:



Standing at 5 feet 8 inches, Santosh Sobhan weighs 68 kilograms and has black hair and dark brown eyes. He practices Hinduism and holds Indian nationality with a zodiac sign of Cancer.

Aside from acting, Santosh has a passion for traveling, watching movies, and reading. His net worth remains undisclosed.









Movies List:



Golconda High School



Thanu Nenu

Paper Boy

Ek Mini Katha

Manchi Rojulochaie

Like Share & Subscribe

Kalyanam Kamaneeyam





Upcoming Movies:



Prem Kumar



Anni Manchi Sakunamule











