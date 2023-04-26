Vijay Varma Biography: Age, Family, Education, Career, Net Worth, Girl Friend, Photos

Vijay Varma Biography:

Vijay Varma is an actor predominantly working in the Hindi film industry. He was born on March 29, 1986, in Hyderabad, Telangana. Varma's journey in the entertainment industry began with theater, and he dedicated a significant part of his life to it.

Vijay Varma Family:

Varma's father owns a handicraft business in Hyderabad, but there is limited information available online about his mother. He has two older siblings - an older brother named Manoj Varma and an older sister named Shobha.

Vijay Varma Education:

Varma completed his primary and secondary schooling in Hyderabad. He then pursued his B.Com degree from a college in Hyderabad. In 2005, Varma applied to the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and was accepted. At FTII, he completed his graduation in acting.

Vijay Varma Career:

Varma began his career as a theatre artist in Hyderabad and later moved to Mumbai. He worked in various jobs before deciding to pursue a formal acting degree at FTII in Pune, where he spent two years honing his craft while also performing in numerous plays.

Varma made his debut in the film industry with the 2008 short film "Shor". He went on to feature in movies like "Chittagong", "Rangrezz", and "Gang of Ghosts", but it was his performance in the 2016 film "Pink" that brought him recognition.

He has also appeared in other notable films such as "Raag Desh", "MCA", "Manto", "Gully Boy", "Super 30", "Baaghi 3", and "Yaara". In 2022, Varma played the lead role alongside Alia Bhatt in the movie "Darlings".

In addition to his work in films, Varma has also been featured in various web series, including "Cheers-Friends", "Reunion", "Goa", "A Suitable Boy", "She", "Mirzapur", and "OK Computer".

Vijay Varma Net Worth:

Vijay Varma has been a part of some of Bollywood's most successful films, and his demand in the industry has been consistently high. In addition to acting, Varma has also worked as a model. It is estimated that his net worth could range anywhere from INR 18 to 20 crore.

Vijay Varma Girl Friend:

There have been rumors circulating that Vijay Varma is romantically involved with actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The couple was recently seen partying together in Goa, although they have not confirmed or denied these rumors.

Age Gap Between Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia:

The rumored girlfriend of Vijay Varma was born on December 21, 1989, making her 33 years old at present. Vijay Varma, on the other hand, was born on March 29, 1986, and is currently 36 years old. Therefore, there is a 3-year age gap between the two.

Vijay Varma Photos: