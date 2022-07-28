Who is 'The Legend' Saravanan? Making his film debut at the age of 51

Who is Saravanan?

The Legendary Saravanan, also known as Saravanan Arul, was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on July 10, 1970. Currently, Saravanan Arul works as a producer, businessman, and actor.

He owns several renowned stores in South India, including Super Saravana Stores, Saravana Stores Crown Mall, and Saravana Selvarathinam.

Family Background

Saravanan is the grandson of Saravanan Nadar. His father, Saravana Seluarathinam, is a well-known businessman, and his two uncles, Yoga Rathinam and Raja Rathinam, also support their father in the family enterprise. Saravanan Arul and Suryashree had three children: two daughters and one son. Later, they got divorced.

Saravanan first gained attention and recognition in 2019 when Tamannaah Bhatia and Hansika Motwani appeared alongside him in advertising for his retail firm.

Saravanan's Film Debut

Urvashi Rautela, Suman, Vivek, and Nasser are among the actors who will appear with Saravanan in the upcoming Tamil film "The Legend." The film is produced by Saravanan and directed by the J.D.-Jerry team.

The movie's trailer has already been released, and we can infer it will be a science fiction drama. With this movie, Saravanan will make his acting debut at the age of 51, which is extremely uncommon for actors.

On July 28, "The Legend" will open in more than 2500 theatres worldwide. Saravanan Arul will be making a splash worldwide with "The Legend," which will be the biggest release for a rookie actor.