Blockbuster Collections for a Kantara in Other Languages; Telugu version Earns 10 Crore in 2 Days

Over the weekend, the Kannada film Kantara—which has earned over 100 crores worldwide—was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Trade reports state that the movie has outperformed predictions in other languages and has astounded the trade with how wonderfully it has been received. In just two days, the movie made over 10 crore rupees in Telugu states, and it is now in the black. Rishabh Shetty plays the lead in Kantara.

Kantara, which translates to "mystical forest," tells the tale of a local demigod named Bhoota who, in 1870, made a happy deal with a king to give the tribe's members forest land. Years later, the king's son dies at Bhoota's hands when he becomes envious and demands the nation back.

According to trade sources, the Telugu and Hindi versions of the movie received strong box office reception and outperformed predictions. Trade expert Taran Adarsh tweeted that the second day saw a significant increase in sales for the Hindi version of Kantara. It brought in 4.2 crore net over two days. According to the box office tracking website Andhra Box Office, the Telugu version of the movie made about 10 crore rupees in the Telugu states in just two days.