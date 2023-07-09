Live
Blockbuster combo Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni re-unites again
Highlights
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and star director Gopichand Malineni are collaborating once again after the superhit movies “Don Seenu,” “Balupu,” and “Krack.”
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and star director Gopichand Malineni are collaborating once again after the superhit movies “Don Seenu,” “Balupu,” and “Krack.”
The noted banner Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling this exciting project, which was officially announced today. The poster reveals that the movie is set in a village called Chundur, and it appears to be about a disaster that occurred in the village.
For more details, we will have to wait a few more days. Thaman has been roped in to score the music.
Gopichand penned a unique and powerful story based on the real incidents. Ravi Teja is now busy with the shooting of “Eagle.”
