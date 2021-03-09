Bollywood beauties to make it big in Telugu cinema

Tollywood filmmakers have always been warm and welcoming towards actors from Hindi cinema. Be it the fat pay cheques, market potential, big stakes, foreign schedules and grandiose sets, Telugu cinema has been attracting many established actors from Bollywood, who are willing to come out of their zone and pursue a new field amid huge competition.

While the ground for the Bollywood exodus was laid in the late eighties and early nineties, it has gathered steam after actors like Sonali Bendre, Shilpa Shetty, Anjala Zaveri, Preity Zinta, Aishwarya Rai, Sonal Chauhan, Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan and Shraddha Kapoor made a mark with their brilliant performances. Over the next few months, we have several young actresses from Bollywood, who are gearing up to make it big in the Telugu film industry.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who was one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood cinema, is going to make her mark in Tollywood with Rajamouli's film 'RRR' which also stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in it. Alia is playing the role of Sita which is paired opposite to Ram Charan. The film shooting is currently underway. Alia Bhatt made her debut with 'Sangarsh' in 1999 as a child artist and later made her debut as heroine in 'Student of the Year'. She was also seen in some Bollywood hit films like 'Highway', '2 States', 'Udta Punjab', 'Gully Boy' and others.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, who grabbed three Filmfare awards in her career, is going to mark her debut in Tollywood with the untitled film of Prabhas and Nag Ashwin. The details of her role and the film backdrop is not yet announced by the crew. The regular shoot of the film is yet to commence. Padukone made her debut with a Kannada film 'Aishwarya' in which she played the title role. Then, she appeared in a dual role opposite to Shah Rukh Khan in 'Om Shanti Om' for which she received a Filmfare for best female debut. Deepika was later seen in films like 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Chandni Chowk To China', 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Housefull' and others.



Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez, who was a Sri Lankan actress and predominantly works in Hindi movies is ready to make her debut in Telugu film industry with 'PSPK 27' opposite to Pawan Kalyan under the direction of Krish. She made her debut with Sujoy Ghosh's fantasy film 'Aladin' in 2009. Jacqueline was seen in some Bollywood hit films such as 'Murder 2', 'Housefull 2', 'Race 2', 'Kick' and others.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza, who was a Hyderabadi by birth and worked in Hindi films, is marking her debut in Tollywood with Nagarjuna's 'Wild Dog' which was about to release on April 2. She made her Bollywood debut in 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein', which did not do well at the box office, though it developed a cult following among Indian youth. She then appeared in movies such as 'Dum', 'Deewanapan', 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge', 'Tumsa Nahin Dekha – A Love Story', 'Parineeta', 'Dus', 'Lage Raho Munnabhai' and 'Salam Mumbai'. In 2018, she appeared as Sanjay Dutt's wife Manyata Dutt in the biopic 'Sanju', which ranks among the highest grossing Indian films.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Pandey, who was the daughter of Chunky Panday made her bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year 2'. Now she was casted as opposite to Vijay Devarakonda for Puri Jagannath pan India film 'Liger' which will be Ananya's tollywood debut. She was awarded filmfare for her debut film and later she was seen in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' and 'Khaali Peeli'.