Bollywood: Corona sab ki chutti kar di: Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has moved on from Katrina to Corona! No, this is no time to joke but just saying. The actor took to his instagram page to share a serious message for those violating lockdown.

To begin with, he says in the video, Corona ne sab ki chutti kardi (loosely translated it means corona has brought life to a standstill). He then talks about lockdown violators. Expressing his anger over those breaking lockdown rules, the Bollywood actor also expressed his disappointment at those misbehaving with medical professionals who were risking their lives to serve people in the fight against coronavirus.

He asked people to support the fight against the deadly virus while lauding the efforts of frontline healthcare professionals who were working round the clock at the cost of their lives to treat those infected with the coronavirus infection.

Salman Khan's 10-minute video on instagram talks about how the pandemic has gone out of control. He says that while first everyone thought it was just a flu, eventually people realised the seriousness of the disease.

Salman also lauded police professionals who are trying their best to control and manage people on the streets.

Well, now that Salman Khan has spoken about this let's hope people understand the gravity of the situation. Stay home, stay safe. Protect yourself and particularly senior citizens and children from the deadly virus.