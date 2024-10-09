Bollywood Legend Mithun Chakraborty Reflects on Career Struggles After Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award

On October 8, 2024, the renowned Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty was honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. This recognition, one of the highest in Indian cinema, is a testament to Chakraborty’s significant contributions to the film industry over the decades. At 74, the actor delivered an emotional acceptance speech, reflecting on his struggles as a dark-skinned actor in an industry often perceived as biased towards certain physical attributes.

In his heartfelt address, Chakraborty shared personal experiences of facing discrimination due to his skin color. He revealed, "I was told, 'film industry me kaala rang nahi chalega.' Jitna apmaan ho sakta tha, hua," translating to “I was told there’s no place for dark-skinned actors like me in the film industry. They humiliated me as much as they could.”

Mithun Chakraborty, affectionately known as Mithun Da, also recounted moments of despair, where he even questioned God about his appearance. However, rather than allowing these challenges to deter him, he made a pivotal decision to shift his focus from his skin color to his exceptional dancing skills. Celebrated as India's original 'Disco Dancer,' he stated, "I decided to dance then. I wanted people to look at my feet, not at my face or my skin color. Sab filmon me pairon se dance kiya, aur log mere rang ko bhul gaye," meaning “I danced with my feet and people forgot to look at my color.”

Chakraborty used this platform to motivate aspiring actors, encouraging them to never give up on their dreams. “If I can do it, anybody can do it,” he emphasized, referring to his journey from facing ridicule to becoming a celebrated figure in Indian cinema.

Concluding his speech with a powerful mantra, he urged everyone, “Khud so jana lekin apne sapno ko mat sone dena,” which means “You sleep, but never let your dreams go to sleep.”