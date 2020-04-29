Bollywood: Must Watch Hindi Comedy Movies On Amazon Prime Video

When the entire world is battling a pandemic and all you hear of or watch on news or read in newspapers is of the virus itself. This could be depressing to say the least. Like they say, every dark cloud has a silver lining and always make the most of the opportunity you have. With ample time at your disposal, you might be busy cleaning up your house, cooking your favorite foods or binge-watching movies. Now, if you belong to the third category and are a fan of Bollywood movies, we have made a list of comedy movies to make you smile during this lockdown phase. Here are must watch hindi comedies you could watch on Amazon Prime Video. A few of these are yesteryear movies that is sure to make you roll on the floor laughing (ROFL). So, shall we begin?

Padosan: Mere Saamne Wali Khidki main..ek chand ka tukda rehta hai..sounds familiar? Yes, this classic Hindi number is often sung during every antakshari sessions. But did you know this is from the movie Padosan? The cult classic wuth funniest scenes you could imagine with some brilliant performance and melodies that will remain in your mind forever. Padosan stars Sunil Dutt, Kishore Kumar (yes, the singer) and Saira Banu.





Hera Pheri: One of the funniest movies in Bollywood, Hera Pheri stars Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal and Suneil Shetty. The Paresh-Akki-Suneil trio offer enough entertainment to evoke laughs from your heart. we bet you are going to watch this Priyadarshan movie over and over.





Golmaal: Here's a disclaimer before you even jump to conclusions. We are not talking about the Rohit Shetty directorial which has already released in three parts. This is the old classic featuring Amol Palekar, Bindiya Goswamy, Deven Varma and Utpal Dutt. This 1979 Golmaal is a rib-tickling comedy that will leave you asking for more.





Chupke Chupke: Again, we are talking about a classic Hindi comedy directed by Hritshikesh Mukherkee who was known to make movies that were entertainment with some kind of message. This is a cult classic starring Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, sharmila and Om Prakash. Don't miss it.





Jaane Bhi do Yaaro: Yes. You must have heard this title several times. There was a TV serial with the same title too. Biut we are talking about the movie featuring the then comedy king Satish Kaushik, Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah. What a movie with a little of thrill and laughter thrown in.





There are several other good movies too but we thought why not start with the classic first, agree?

