Bollywood stars take over the kitchen in new season of ‘Star Vs Food’

The new season of the Bollywood food reality show 'Star Vs Food' will be releasing on September 8, featuring - Anil Kapoor, Badshah, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, and Zakir Khan.

As all the stars who have taken part in the show and tried their hands in cooking, one of the most excited among all is Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi said, "The experience of cooking a Korean dish was unparalleled as I was on the knife's edge this time unlike enjoying my meal in a restaurant. Korean is one of the most challenging cuisines to prepare, but Chef Basu's passion encouraged me to attempt even after so many blunders and 'Oops' moments in the kitchen!! It makes me extremely proud to overcome my kitchen fear and nail something so difficult."

Featuring Mumbai and Delhi's popular fine dining restaurants such as Silly, Moner, Blah!, Chi Ni - The Roseate, Jamun and Dashanzi, the show promises to be a delectable treat for audiences across the country.

Sharing her experience, Ananya said, "My sister Rysa bakes and knows how to cook. I knew this won't be easy for me as my parents have never seen me in the kitchen, unlike my sister. So here I am, taking up this challenge and ready to shock my family with my hidden talent, maybe. (Laughs)."

Being a foodie and Punjabi, rapper Badshah is also looking forward to the show, as he mentioned, "food is a big part of a Punjabi's life but unfortunately, I can't cook the way I like to eat! Hopefully, now that I have some professional training, I can try satisfying my palate with my own cooking."

Actress Norah Fatehi on the other hand is excited because she has got a chance to cook some of her traditional food for the show.

"Nothing brings people together like good food so when I got the chance to cook traditional Moroccan food with the chef, I knew it couldn't be passed. I have been witnessing my dad cook some delicious meals as he is a chef and I always wanted to wear an apron and cook something for my friends and family. Star vs Food is the perfect fit for me and I hope to make my family proud of my cooking skills," she said.

The show will be released on discovery+.