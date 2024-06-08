18th MIFF to showcase global documentary talent

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has announced the upcoming 18th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF), scheduled from June 15 to 21. Established in 1980, MIFF is renowned as South Asia’s oldest platform for documentary, short fiction, and animation films.

A notable highlight of this year's festival is the inaugural DOC Film Bazaar, designed as a marketplace for documentary filmmakers to connect with potential sponsors and collaborators. Organized by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the event aims to foster networking opportunities within the industry.

The festival will feature an esteemed international jury comprising luminaries such as Keiko Bang, Barthelemy Fougea, Audrius Stonys, Bharat Bala, and Manas Choudhary. Awards including the prestigious ‘Golden Conch’ for the best documentary film, the ‘Silver Conch’ for the best international short fiction and animation films, and the ‘Pramod Pati Award’ for innovation and experimentation will be presented.

In addition to international acclaim, MIFF will also showcase talent from India, with categories including documentary, short film, animation, debut film, and student film. A special award will recognize the best short film on the theme ‘India in Amrit Kaal’.

Screenings and events will be held at the Films Division-NFDC Complex in Mumbai, alongside venues in Delhi, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata. The festival has received an overwhelming response with 1,018 submissions in 65 languages from 38 countries, highlighting its global reach and significance.

MIFF 2024 will feature premieres of acclaimed works, including 'Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story' as the opening film, with the festival concluding with the presentation of the prestigious Golden Conch award-winning film. Masterclasses and panel discussions led by industry leaders like Santosh Sivan and Ketan Mehta will enrich the festival experience, offering insights and discussions on filmmaking trends and techniques.

The festival promises to be a celebration of cinematic excellence, innovation, and global storytelling, bringing together diverse voices and perspectives from around the world.