66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021: Here Is The Complete List Of Winners

Coming to Bollywood, Filmfare awards are the most prestigious ones which are being held from decades. It started off in 1954 and is being held every year. These awards are being given out to all the film industry celebrities honouring their excellence in artistic and technical elements. The winners are chosen by both public and jury members. As the awards show is being aired today on Colours TV, let us have a look at the complete winner's list:



POPULAR AWARDS



BEST FILM: 'Thappad '

BEST DIRECTOR: Om Raut 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE): Irrfan Khan for 'Angrezi Medium'

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE): Taapsee Pannu for 'Thappad'

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE): Saif Ali Khan for 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ACTOR ROLE (FEMALE): Farrukh Jaffer for 'Gulabo Sitabo'

BEST DEBUT FEMALE: Alaya F, for 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

BEST DEBUT DIRECTOR: Rajesh Krishnan, for 'Lootcase'

BEST MUSIC ALBUM: Pritam - 'Ludo'

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE): Raghav Chaitanya - Ek Tukda Dhoop and Thappad

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE): Asees Kaur - Malang, "Malang…"

CRITICS' AWARDS



BEST FILM (CRITICS): Eeb Allay Ooo!

BEST ACTOR (CRITICS) MALE: Amitabh Bachchan for 'Gulabo Sitabo'

BEST ACTOR (CRITICS) FEMALE: Tillotama Shome for 'Sir'

FILMFARE SHORT FILM AWARDS:



BEST FILM (Popular Choice): Devi

BEST FILM (Fiction): Arjun

BEST FILM (Non-Fiction): Backyard WildLife Sanctuary

BEST ACTOR (Female): Purti Savardekar, The First Wedding

BEST ACTOR (Male): Arnav Abdagire

SPECIAL AWARDS



RD BURMAN AWARD: Gulzaar

Lifetime Achievement Award: Irrfan Khan

WRITING AWARDS

BEST SCREENPLAY: Rohena Gera (SIR)

BEST DIALOGUE: Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)

BEST STORY: Thappad

TECHNICAL AWARDS



BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN: Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)

BEST EDITING: Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY: Farah Khan - Dil Bechara (Dil Bechara)

BEST SOUND DESIGN: Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Avik Mukhopadhayay (Gulabo Sitabo)

BEST ACTION: Ramazan Bulut, RP Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

BEST BACKGROUND SCORE: Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN: Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)

BEST VFX: Prasad Sutar (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)