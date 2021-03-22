67th National Awards Winner’s List: Kangana Ranaut Bags The Best Actress Award

The Central Government has announced the list of winners of the 67th National Awards a couple of hours ago. These prestigious awards are given out by the Directorate of Film Festivals which falls under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. These awards will be given out for the year 2019 and the announcement has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Well, Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut bagged the 'Best Actress' award for Manikarkina and Panga movies while the best actor award is bagged by versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Here is the complete list of winners of 67th National Awards… Take a look!

Feature Film Awards

• Special mention: Biryani (Malayalam) Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi), Picasso (Marathi)

• Best Tulu film - Pingara

• Best Paniya film - Kejira

• Best Mishing film - Anu Ruwad

• Best Khasi film - Iewduh

• Best Haryanvi - Choriyaan Choro se Kam Nai Hoti

• Best Chattisgrahi - Bhulan the Maze

• Best Telugu film - Jersey

• Best Tamil film - Asuran

• Best Punjabi film - Rab Da Radio 2

• Best Odiya film - Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita

• Best Manipuri film - Eigi Kona

• Best Malayalam film - Kalla Nottam

• Best Marathi film - Bardo

• Best Konkani film - Kaajro

• Best Kannada film - Akshi

• Best Hindi film - Chhichhore

• Best Bengali film - Gumnami

• Best Assamese film - Ronuwa Who Never Surrenders

• Best Editing film - Jersey (Telugu)

• Best Screenplay Adapted - Gumnami

• Best Cinematography - Jallikattu

• Best Female Playback singer - Bardo

• Best Male Playback Singer - B Praak

• Best Supporting Actress - Pallavi Joshi

• Best Supporting Actor - Vijay Sethupathi

• Best Actress - Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)

• Best Actor - Manoj Bajpayee (Bhosle) and Dhanush (Tamil)

Non-feature film category

• Audiography (musical) - Radha

• On-Location Sound Recordist - Rahas

• Best Cinematography - Savita Singh for Sonsi

• Best Direction - Knock Knock Knock

• Best Film on Family Values - Oruu Pathira

• Best Short Fiction - Custody

• Special Jury Award - Small Scale Values

• Best Animation - Radha

• Best Investigative - Jakkal

• Best Exploration film - Wild Karnataka

• Best Education film - Apples and Oranges

• Best Film on Social Issues - Holy Rites (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

• Best Environment Film - The Stork Saviours

• Best Promotional film - The Shower

• Best Biographical Film - Elephants do Remember

• Best Ethnographic Film -Charan-Atva

• Best Debut Non-Feature film Director - Khisa

• Best Non-Feature Film - An Engineered Dream

• Most Film Friendly State Award - Sikkim

• Best Book on Cinema - Marathi book The Man who Watches Cinema by Ashok Rahane, Sanjay Suri's A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema, Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema by PR Ramadasa Naidu

• Best Film Critic - Sohini Chattopadhyaya

• Best Non-Feature film Best Voice-over/Narrration - Sir David Attenborough for Wild Karnataka

• Best Editing Non-Feature - Arjun Saraya

Well, the 67th National awards will be presented to the winners by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind.