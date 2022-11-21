A Beautiful Love Song 'Tum Jo Milo' From Kartik Aaryan's Freddy Is Out

It is all known that Bollywood's young actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to showcase his cruel side of him with his next movie 'Freddy'. In this film, he essays the role of a dentist who behaves psychopathically being a serial killer. As the release date is nearing, the makers already launched the trailer and now, they shared the video of the beautiful love song "Tum Jo Milo…" and showcased a glimpse of romance between the lead actors.

Kartik Arryan and Alaya F also shared the new song on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, Kartik also wrote, "A song of #Freddy 's Love and Obsession Presenting the soulful #TumJoMilo !! #Freddy #2ndDec @disneyplushotstar @alayaf @ipritamofficial @abhijeetmusic @kamil_irshad_official @tips @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @jayshewakramani @ghoshshashanka @bhavinisheth @kamera002 #ParveezShaikh @aseemarrora @balajimotionpictures @nlfilms.india @nh_studioz @kumartaurani @gauravbose_vermillion @praveenkaushal08 @shreyans_hirawat".

The song showcases how Alaya F gets her dental issue cleared at Freddy's clinic turns closer to him. He falls for Alaya F and starts liking her. The beautiful love song is so melodious and lovely!

Going with the teaser, it is all interesting and intense… Kartik Aaryan is introduced as a dentist and he will be working in his clinic. But then his lone appeal along with his psychotic behaviour stuns all and sundry. He wishes to stay alone, dance alone and also turns into a psychotic murderer. So, we need to wait and watch to know the reason behind his strange behaviour.

This movie marks the collaboration of young glam doll Alaya F and Kartik Aaryan. Freddy movie is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner. It will be directly an OTT release and will be streamed from 2nd December, 2022!

Kartik Aaryan is also part of Shehzada movie which is the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo movie. He also signed a new movie 'Satyaprem Ki Katha.