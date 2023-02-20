A Beautiful Melodious Song 'Nazar Lag Jayegi' Is Out From Ajay Devgn And Amala Paul's 'Bholaa' Movie

Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn is all set to treat his fans with his upcoming movie Bholaa this summer. Being the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Kaithi movie, there are many expectations on it. The teaser, poster and promos released till date showcased Ajay as a prisoner and he also helps the cops to catch the smugglers. But today, the makers unveiled the beautiful and melodious "Nazar Lag Jayegi…" song and showcased his love life with the lead actress Amala Paul.

Ajay and Amala Paul shared the song on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video song, Amala also wrote, "Witness a cursed love story - Nazar Lag Jayegi #NazarLagJayegiSongOutNow - https://bit.ly/NazarLagJayegi-Bholaa #BholaaIn3D #BholaaOn30thMarch".

The song is all beautiful showcasing Ajay Devgn as a gangster who falls in love with Amala Paul who essayed the role of a doctor. She accidentally meets Ajay and hates in the starting due to his settlements and gang wars. But Ajay manages to make Amala fall for him with his funny incidents. Javed Ali's beautiful voice took the song to next level while Irshad Kamil lyrics are also awesome!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it is completely filled with high-octane action sequences. It starts off with Ajay Devgn reminiscing his daughter as he is away from her from ten years. But he gets an opportunity to meet her instead he needs to fulfil a mission. He needs to overcome a series of dangerous challenges in order to fulfil his dream. The teaser showcases how he fights with the goons and puts his best by holding the Trishul. The amazing sequences of trucks crashing, bikes skidding, cars flying, blood gushing and bones crushing made the teaser worth watching. The BGM tune "Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tammana Hai…" also raised the expectations on the movie.

Bholaa movie is directed by Ajay Devgn and it is being produced by himself in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar under the ADF Films, T-Series and Reliance Entertainments banners. It is also being made in 3D format! Amala Paul and Abhishek Bachchan will essay cameo roles. It will hit the theatres on 30th March, 2023!

Casting Details:

• Ajay Devgn as Bholaa

• Tabu as Diana Joseph IPS

• Sanjay Mishra as Inspector

• Deepak Dobriyal as Ashu

• Gajraj Rao as Devraj Subramaniam

• Vineet Kumar as Nithari

• Makarand Deshpande

• Yuri Suri

• Raai Laxmi

• Amala Paul (special appearance)

• Abhishek Bachchan (cameo)

Going with the plot, Police officers take the help of the prisoner to chase the smuggler's gang and then they help him in reuniting with his daughter.

Speaking about the other movies of Ajay Devgn, he will be next seen in Maidaan and Naam movies.