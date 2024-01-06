A journey through Rahman’s melodic masterpieces

AR Rahman, the celebrated music composer often hailed as the 'Mozart of Madras,' has celebrated his 57th birthday, showcasing a remarkable career spanning over three decades. Renowned for his versatility, Rahman's compositions have transcended cultural boundaries, earning him prestigious awards, including two Oscars, two Grammys, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, and multiple National Film Awards.

Born on January 6, 1967, in Chennai, Rahman has significantly impacted the Indian film industry, redefining the role of music in cinema. His contributions extend beyond Hindi films to Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, English, Persian, and Mandarin, totaling over 145 film scores and songs.

On the occasion of his birthday, here's a list of some of Rahman's most memorable scores for Hindi cinema:

'Roja' (1992): Rahman's breakthrough film directed by Mani Ratnam, introducing new orchestral melodies to Indian film soundtracks.

'Bombay' (1995): Rahman's third collaboration with Mani Ratnam, featuring soulful tracks like 'Hamma Hamma' and 'Tu Hi Re.'

'Rangeela' (1995): Rahman's first Hindi film with an original score and soundtrack, featuring standout tracks like 'Tanha Tanha' and 'Hai Rama.'

'Dil Se' (1998): The soundtrack of the romantic thriller directed by Mani Ratnam, featuring iconic songs like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' and 'Jiya Jale.'

'Taal' (1999): A successful collaboration between Rahman and Subhash Ghai, featuring the title track and 'Ishq Bina.'

'Lagaan' (2001): A period drama directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, featuring a diverse and unforgettable soundtrack with tracks like 'Mitwa' and 'Chale Chalo.'

'Swades' (2004): Rahman's collaboration with Ashutosh Gowariker for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, resulting in an emotionally resonant soundtrack featuring 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera.'

'Rang De Basanti' (2006): A socially relevant album resonating with the youth, featuring anthems like the title track and 'Khalbali.'

'Guru' (2007): Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, the film showcased Rahman's mastery with tracks like 'Tere Bina' and 'Barso Re.'

'Rockstar' (2011): A collaborative effort with Imtiaz Ali and Ranbir Kapoor, exploring various genres, featuring standout tracks like 'Kun Faya Kun' and 'Sadda Haq.'

'Tamasha' (2015): Rahman's collaboration with Imtiaz Ali continued to produce gems, with tracks like 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' and 'Matargashti.'