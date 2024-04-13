A reflection of influence

In a recent revelation, actress Amrapali Dubey shared the first look of her upcoming Bhojpuri film, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam', sparking curiosity with its unconventional choice of title borrowed from a Bollywood blockbuster. This move, while unexpected, sheds light on the trend of Bhojpuri filmmakers embracing popular Hindi film titles, showcasing the deep influence of Bollywood on regional cinemas.

Unlike the anticipated raunchy and double-meaning titles synonymous with Bhojpuri cinema, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam' opts for a more mainstream approach, reflecting the industry's willingness to leverage the familiarity and popularity of Hindi originals.

According to veteran industry watcher Vinod Mirani, while there's no legal issue with upcoming films adopting titles from previously released movies, it's prohibited for a film to use the title of an ongoing production. This legal nuance aside, the emulation of Bollywood titles underscores Bollywood's profound impact on regional cinema landscapes across India.

Here's a glimpse into the phenomenon with a selection of Bhojpuri films borrowing titles from iconic Bollywood movies:

'Border' (2018): Directed by Santosh Mishra, this war film starring Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' and Amrapali Dubey mirrors the 1997 J.P. Dutta classic. Both films depict tales of patriotism and revenge against the backdrop of war.

'Patthar Ke Sanam' (2019): This romantic action drama directed by Niraj Randhir finds inspiration from the 1967 film starring Manoj Kumar and Waheeda Rehman. The title pays homage to the timeless melodies and romantic narratives of its Hindi predecessor.

'Rakhwala' (2013): Aslam Sheikh's action-packed drama starring Dinesh Lal Yadav and Rinku Ghosh borrows its title from a 1989 film starring Anil Kapoor. The use of the title invokes nostalgia and familiarity among audiences.

'Satya' (2017): Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh headline this action-romance drama, unrelated to Ram Gopal Varma's gritty crime thriller of the same name.

'Aashiqui' (2022): Khesari Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey's romantic action drama touches upon social issues, diverging from the musical romance of Mahesh Bhatt's 1990 hit.

'Dhadkan' (2017): Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh feature in this romantic action comedy, bearing no resemblance to the Akshay Kumar-led musical drama of 2000.

'Khiladi' (2016): Directed by Aslam Sheikh, this romantic action drama starring Khesari Lal Yadav parallels Abbas-Mustan's thriller starring Akshay Kumar.

'Coolie No 1' (2019): Lal Babu Pandit's romantic action drama with Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani echoes the comedic flair of David Dhawan's 1995 hit featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

These instances highlight Bhojpuri cinema's inclination to draw from Bollywood's vast reservoir of iconic titles, bridging the gap between regional and mainstream audiences while paying homage to Hindi film classics.



