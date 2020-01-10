A Soulful Track From 'Malang' Is Out

Malang… This movie is creating a buzz on the internet with its impressive promotions. Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are the lead pair of this movie, which also has Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in other important roles.

Off late, the makers of this movie are making 'Malang' trend on social media with continuous release of movie updates. Be it character posters, video songs or trailer, all of them are spectacular and are winning hearts of the audience.

The makers have dropped a video song "Chal Ghar Chalen…" a few hours ago from this movie and made it trend on Twitter. Here is the song for our readers… Have a look!

Being a soulful song, it shows the struggle of Aditya and remembering his wife Disha all through her memories. It is seen that Aditya is going on a revenge track and reminiscing Disha and their romantic moments spent together.

"Chal Ghar Chale…" is sung by the ace singer Arijit Singh and is composed by Mithoon whereas the lyrics are penned by Sayeed Quadri.

Malang is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films, T-Series and Northern Lights Entertainments banners. Baing directed by Mohit Suri, this movie is touted to be a revenge drama showing off Anil Kapoor as a baddie but adding a few hilarious elements.

Malang is going to hit the big screens on 7th February, 2020.