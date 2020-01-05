Trending :
Aamir draws crowds in Himachal

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Saturday reached Himachal Pradesh, to shoot a portion of his upcoming film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ in the state Capital

Local residents and passersby rushed to get a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar in Rampur town, around 110km from the city. Aamir obliged fans by taking out time to pose for selfies.

So far, the actor has wrapped up several outdoor schedules for the film, including ones in Chandigarh and other locations in Punjab.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is self-produced by Aamir, and directed by 'Secret Superstar' maker Advait Chandan. The film is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit 'Forrest Gump,' starring Tom Hanks.

Aamir's film also features Kareena Kapoor and Tamil star Vijay Sethupati, and is slated to open on Christmas this year.

