Aamir Khans Announces His Exit From Social Media And Thanks His Fans For Their Birthday Wishes In His Last Post

Bollywood's ace actor Aamir Khan celebrated his 56th birthday yesterday and also received birthday wishes from all corners of Bollywood. Most of his fans and co-stars also dropped the birthday wishes through Twitter and Instagram pages. He even thanked each and every one by replying to their posts and showed off his gratitude. But all of a sudden, Aamir Khan has announced that he is making his exit from social media. He dropped a special note on his Twitter page and shocked all his fans…

This post reads, "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In another news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. Lots of love, always".

Speaking about Aamir Khan's work front, he will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha movie. This movie is a remake of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump'. It is a comedy-drama which is directed by AdvaitChandan and is produced by Aamir Khan and his dear wife Kiran Rao under Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures banners. This is the third collaboration of Kareena and Aamir Khan. They already worked with 3 Idiots and Talaash.

A source close to Aamir Khan spoke to the media and said, he suffered from a rib injury and resumed the shooting taking pain killers. "While shooting for some action sequences, Aamir khan suffered a rib injury. However, this did not stall the shoot of the film. The actor just took stock of his condition and in no time resumed shoot by popping some pain killers".