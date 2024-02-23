Aamir Khan's Heartfelt Visit to Late Dangal Co-Star Suhani Bhatnagar's Home in Faridabad: An Emotional Reunion with Her Parents

Actor Aamir Khan recently visited the family of his late Dangal co-star, Suhani Bhatnagar, who tragically passed away due to Dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease. The heartfelt visit took place at Suhani's family home in Faridabad, where Aamir paid his respects and shared a poignant moment with her parents. A photo capturing the emotional reunion surfaced on social media, showing Aamir standing beside Suhani's framed picture alongside her grieving family members.









Suhani portrayed Aamir's daughter in the acclaimed movie Dangal, portraying the role of a younger Babita Phogat. Despite her illness, Suhani's talent and dedication left an indelible mark on the film. Speaking about Aamir's compassionate gesture, Suhani's mother, Pooja Bhatnagar, expressed gratitude for his continuous support and revealed how he remained connected with the family. She shared how Aamir extended a personal invitation to his daughter Ira Khan's wedding, showing genuine care and concern.

Although Suhani's family couldn't attend the wedding due to her health condition, they were deeply touched by Aamir's gesture. Upon hearing about Suhani's untimely demise, Aamir Khan Productions took to their Twitter handle to express their condolences and pay tribute to the talented young actor. Their heartfelt message reflected the profound impact Suhani had on the Dangal team and the enduring legacy she leaves behind.