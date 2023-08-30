Aamir to make a comeback after small break

B-Town actor Aamir Khan was last seen in the film “Lal Singh Chaddha.” The star actor gave it his all for the film, which is the remake of Forrest Gump. Unfortunately, the movie didn’t reach audience expectations and tanked at the box office. “Lal Singh Chaddha” marked the second consecutive flop for Aamir Khan after “Thugs of Hindustan.”



After the failure of “Lal Singh Chaddha,” the actor took a small break from acting. In an interview, Aamir stated that he wanted to spend time with his family. The latest we hear is that Aamir will return to acting with the film that will be bankrolled under his home banner, Aamir Khan Productions.

The movie will have a grand release on Christmas season next year. The untitled film is in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in January 2024. Aamir scored all-time industry hits like “Dangal,” “PK,’ “3 Idiots,” and “Ghajini” during the Christmas season, and hence, the star once again blocked this festive period.

If the news turns out to be true, Aamir Khan will clash with Akshay Kumar’s “Welcome 3” at the box office. “Lal Singh Chaddha,” too, clashed with Akshay’s “Raksha Bandhan” last year.