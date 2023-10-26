Aayush Sharma’s action thriller ‘Ruslaan’ to hit screens on Jan 12

Actor Aayush Sharma has announced the date of release of his upcoming action thriller ‘Ruslaan’: January 12, 2024. This comes with a tantalising new motion poster. The poster of Aayush’s ‘Ruslaan’ is a visual marvel. It rightly captures his evolution from a romantic heartthrob to a dynamic action hero. It serves as a thrilling sneak peek into what promises to be groundbreaking.

Front and centre on this snazzy poster is Aayush’s visage. Yet, it's the ingenious incorporation of a guitar that effortlessly morphs into a gun, cutting through the poster and partially obscuring Aayush's countenance, that truly catches the eye.

This image encapsulates the essence of the film's transformative narrative. The guitar, reminiscent of Aayush's romantic roots, metamorphoses into a potent weapon, symbolising his newfound prowess in the action genre after ‘Antim’.

Talking about the same, Aayush said: "As an actor, I've strived to embrace change, challenge my own limits, and carve a new path. 'Ruslaan' is not just a film for me; it's about shifting gears and experimenting.”

“It's about breaking the mould, and I hope it inspires others to push their boundaries, just as I have pushed mine, and emerge stronger, fiercer, and ever more passionate about their work,” he added.

Director Karan L Butani shared: “As a director, my canvas is the screen, and every frame is a stroke of storytelling. I paint emotions, dreams, and realities, weaving them into a tapestry of cinematic magic.”

“With each project, I aim to ignite the audience's imagination and stir their souls, creating an indelible connection that transcends the boundaries of the screen,” added Karan.







