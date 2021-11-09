Abbas & Mustan Is All Set To Go With The 'Three Monkeys' Project

Abbas - Mustan director duo is all known for their movies like Khiladi, Baazigar, Soldier, Ajnabee, Aitraaz, Humraaz, Race 1 & 2… After that, they are off from the big screens for a couple of years. But the good news is that, they will be back with a bang and this time, they titled the movie as 'Three Monkeys' and it is the based on Spanish classic series, Money Heist. Being a robbery thriller movie, the news is very exciting.

Well, a source revealed, "The Abbas Mustan duo is getting back to the thriller space with Three Monkeys and is currently all geared up to commence shooting from November 11. The script work is done and the current concentration is on to create a massive set in the city".

They also added, "It's actually on the lines of Money Heist with the premise revolving around three male protagonists and a professor, who is a mastermind of the robbery. Like all other quintessential Abbas Mustan films, this one too will have hidden motives with every character trying to outplay the other".

Finally, they concluded by saying, "It's not exactly a scene by scene remake, but more of a film inspired by the vibe and set up of this iconic series."

Although the casting details are not announced, the movie will go on floors in November itself and is fixed to be released in the second half of 2022. The director duo will be back on the big screens after the release of 'Machine' movie which was the launch film of Abbas' son, Mustafa.