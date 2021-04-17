Ace Designer Manish Malhotra Gets Tested Positive For Covid-19

Another Bollywood celebrity has been attacked with the deadly Coronavirus. It is already known that Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Govinda, Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Tara Sutaria and a few others have been tested positive for this novel virus, Now, ace fashioner Manish Malhotra also got tested positive for Covid-19. He shared this news through his Twitter page and shared his health update to all his fans.









This note, reads, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Thank you for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care.

Manish also shared a '+' symbol on his Instagram and shared his health update…









This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs Madhuri Dixit Nene, Namrata Shirodkar, Rohini Iyer, Nushrat Bharucha have sent Get Well Soon messages through the comments section.

Well, last month Manish Malhotra showcased his latest collection at the Lakme Fashion Week.









We can witness Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Ali Advani rocking the ramp wearing the designer outfits of Manish.









Kiara and Kartik Aaryan are happily posing with the designer with a cute pout pose.

Hope Manish gets recovered soon and gets back to his work and normalcy.