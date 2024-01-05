Live
Adarsh Gourav reveals why he'll be in the news throughout 2024
Mumbai: Most recently seen in the streaming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav has quite a crowded calendar in the year ahead and he talked about it on the sidelines of an event here.
Topping his upcoming projects is 'Alien', an American TV series inspired by Ridley Scott's sci-fi horror franchise of the same name.
The series, which is expected to be released later this month on FX on Hulu, is being directed by Noah Hawley, creator of shows such as 'Legion' and 'Fargo'.
Of course, Gourav is in the news for his re-appearance as Jugnu 'Chhotu' Ganchi in the much-anticipated black comedy 'Guns & Gulaabs 2'.
But he'll also be seen in Reema Kagti's 'Superman of Malegaon', based on the life of Sheikh Nasir, who featured in the 2012 documentary 'Supermen of Malegaon'.
The documentary was about a Maharashtra town where some people started producing much-loved spoofs of Bollywood films to douse communal tensions.
Coming back to 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', Gourav said, "It always feels great to get so much love. Every actor needs validation."
According to Gourav, the film's message to young people is to "spend less time on the phone and more and more time with our family and friends. They are the reality".