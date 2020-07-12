X
X
After Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan tests COVID Positive

After Amitabh Bachchan, now his son Abhishek Bhachchan has also been tested COVID Positive, reports said.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted and informed about his health condition and that he has tested corona positive and requested all who have come into close proximity to get tested for Coronavirus.

Earlier, Rekha's security gaurd tested positive for coronavirus and her bungalow is sealed and the area is declared as containment zone.


