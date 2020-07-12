After Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan tests COVID Positive

After Amitabh Bachchan, now his son Abhishek Bhachchan has also been tested COVID Positive, reports said.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted and informed about his health condition and that he has tested corona positive and requested all who have come into close proximity to get tested for Coronavirus.

Earlier, Rekha's security gaurd tested positive for coronavirus and her bungalow is sealed and the area is declared as containment zone.

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020



