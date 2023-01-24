  • Menu
Ajay Devgn Wishes for Super Duper Hit for Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan Calls him a 'Pillar of Strength'

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan is one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year and its record-breaking advance bookings at the box...

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan is one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year and its record-breaking advance bookings at the box office are a testament to that. Not only his fans, but his co-stars and friends from the industry are also wishing him luck for the film. Shah Rukh recently participated in a 'Ask Me Anything' session on Twitter and a fan shared a video of Ajay Devgn talking about the advance bookings of Pathaan.

In the video, Ajay expressed his happiness about the record-breaking advance bookings and wished for the film to be a huge success. Shah Rukh responded by praising Ajay, calling him a "pillar of support and love" and a "beautiful human being." He also shared a close bond with Ajay's wife Kajol who has co-starred in many of his films. Pathaan will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is set to release on January 25.

