Akansha Singh Says, 'There Are No Boundaries Anymore'

The Bollywood glam doll Akansha Singh who also essayed the lead actress role in Nani and Nagarjuna's Devdas is all in the best phase of her career. She was recently witnessed in the 'Parampara' web series in Hotstar and bagged appreciation for her role! She is now dabbling in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada cinema and OTT space being a busy bee. She recently spoke to the media and opened up about her projects and priorities…

She started off by saying, "The appreciation I am getting is giving me power to break my boundaries and get better with each project. There are no boundaries anymore and a lot of people from Bollywood are doing South Indian films, which was earlier the other way round. It's because so much good content is being made there and there is no language barrier right now. So, as an actor, we are exploring all opportunities — be it Hindi films, regional projects and OTT series".

Speaking about her projects she said, "Down South, it's not dancing around the trees any more. They are writing good roles for female actors and I am fortunate to have such good roles to play. I feel grateful that as an actor as I am growing with each passing day and roles coming in my kitty. I am fortunate to get such a good opportunity and I am just looking forward to playing more characters and roles."

Akansha is in her best form and has a couple of good projects in her hand… "Last month, my OTT series Parampara was released in seven languages. Next, I will be seen as a hockey player in Clap which will be released in Tamil and Telugu, then there is Telugu film anthology Meet Cute and of course Runway 34 opposite Ajay Devgn and this project that I am shooting".

She recently made her comeback to Lucknow and when asked about it she said, "I had come here as a child for a family function. I came in between also but that was just for a day for some promotion so I won't count that! This time, I have completed two schedules of shoots here and will be back here again for my final leg very soon."

Finally, she added, "I loved the warmth of the city. Heritage wise and city vibes match a lot with my hometown Jaipur. My nani asked me to get a chikankari dress so I bought a sari for her. As for me, I have huge Lakhnavi stuff in my wardrobe. I am a big-time foodie and this time, I relished anjeer and khajur ka halwa that I had for the first time and really loved it. Unfortunately, I had not been able to see much of the city till now so in my final leg I hope to explore the city and the vegetarian food more".