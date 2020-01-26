Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Akshay fans trend '29 years of Akkiwood'

Akshay fans trend
Highlights

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s debut film ‘Saugandh’ released on January 21 1991, and all through Saturday fans were celebrating '29 Years of...

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's debut film 'Saugandh' released on January 21 1991, and all through Saturday fans were celebrating '29 Years of Akkiwood' on Twitter.

Sharing a photo of the superstar, a fan tweeted: "Without any Godfather, Without any filmy Background, without any support from Big Banners. This man from middle class family made a significant mark in Bollywood on his own. At the age of 52 he the most hard working and most versatile actor of Bollywood.

Only Self-Developed Superstar Of Bollywood. 29 YEARS OF AKKIWOOD", another wrote. Talking about working with big directors, Akshay Kumar had recently shared in an interview: "I work with new directors because big directors don't take me. That is the truth.

Let me just tell you. See, when big people don't take you, you have to start your own journey. If you don't get a job in a big publication, you will go through a smaller one.

From there you jump. It is just like that. That is how you make your life. You cannot just be sitting at home and wondering why people don't take me despite me being so capable. That is what exactly happened."



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Flexible electronic chip developed, may help build artificial skin26 Jan 2020 6:13 PM GMT

Flexible electronic chip developed, may help build artificial skin

Jabardasth Comedians Turn Into
Jabardasth Comedians Turn Into '3 Monkeys'
Warangal: Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao vows pothole-free roads
Warangal: Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao vows pothole-free roads
Hindu, Muslim students tie rakhis at anti-CAA march
Hindu, Muslim students tie rakhis at anti-CAA march
Standing ovation to 49 little heroes on Republic Day
Standing ovation to 49 little heroes on Republic Day

More From Entertainment

More >>
Jabardasth Comedians Turn Into 26 Jan 2020 6:11 PM GMT

Jabardasth Comedians Turn Into '3 Monkeys'

Big B sings
Big B sings 'Jana Gana...' with differently-abled kids
Shah Rukh
Shah Rukh's video hints at new film?
Saif Ali Khan over the moon
Saif Ali Khan over the moon
'Nuvvu Natho Emannavo' Song Making Video From 'Disco Raja'


Top