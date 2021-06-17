Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore for school building in J&K's LoC village

Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 cr for school building in J&Ks LoC village
x

Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 cr for school building in J&K's LoC village

Highlights

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Thursday donated Rs 1 crore for a school building in remote Tulail village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Srinagar : Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Thursday donated Rs 1 crore for a school building in remote Tulail village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

The actor reached Neeru village by a helicopter around noon and thereafter started interaction with locals and the deployed security forces.

"Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1 crore for the construction of the school building in Neeru village of Tulail.

"He visited the area to boost the morale of the deployed army soldiers and the BSF troopers with whom he interacted for a long time.

"He also danced with the locals in the village who turned out to see and meet the actor. The function was organised by BSF troopers posted on an LoC post in Neeru village.

"He has appreciated the army, BSF and the locals for leading hardy lives in the area braving heavy snowfall and extreme inaccessibility", sources said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X