Akshay Kumar Drops Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 Review And Praises The Whole Team

The coming month May is a complete blockbuster one as the most-awaited movies like Dhaakad and Sarkaru Vaari Paata are ready to hit the theatres. As the release dates are nearing, the makers of these movies are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. Even the last week of this month also holds a few amazing movies lined-up at the ticket windows and out of them Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 is the most awaited one. Another ace actor of B-Town Akshay Kumar already dropped the review of this movie ahead of the release and praised the whole team for their wonderful work!

Just watched #Runway34. Bhai @ajaydevgn mazaa aa gaya kasam se. What a thriller, what superb vfx, brilliant acting and direction. @SrBachchan Sir effortless as always and @Rakulpreet 👏👏 I wish greatest luck to the team. May the film get its due. 👍🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 28, 2022

This tweet reads, "Just watched #Runway34. Bhai @ajaydevgn mazaa aa gaya kasam se. What a thriller, what superb vfx, brilliant acting and direction. @SrBachchan Sir effortless as always and @Rakulpreet I wish greatest luck to the team. May the film get its due."

Thank you, Akshay for this morning! The team of #Runway34 is grateful to you for all the encouragement 🙏 https://t.co/a58leRQMH2 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 28, 2022

Even Ajay Devgn thanked Akshay Kumar jotting down, "Thank you, Akshay for this morning! The team of #Runway34 is grateful to you for all the encouragement".

Ahead of the release, Ajay once again treated all his fans by dropping a small glimpse from the movie. Going with it, Ajay Devgn is seen asking the passengers brace for impact and trying his best to protect them. But finally, the plane gets a crash landing and Amitabh is seen in the landing spot with the causalities! Ajay also wrote, "Brace for Impact. #Runway34 RELEASING TOMORROW! #Runway34InCinemasTomorrow #Runway34ThisFriday #Runway34OnApril29 @amitabhbachchan @rakulpreet @boman_irani @carryminati @adffilms".

Even Amitabh Bachchan also dropped a small glimpse and unveiled his character from the movie…

He is seen sending summons to pilot Ajay and making him responsible for the plane accident! He also wrote, "Pilot Vikrant Khanna, you will be summoned by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. Do you solemnly swear to answer the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth? #Runway34OnApril29".

On the other hand, Rakul dropped a small video and showcased how she took pilot lessons before the shooting. She is also seen feeling happy to fly with Ajay Devgn in the movie.

Well, Ajay Devgn is not only the lead actor of this movie he is also donning the director hat as he is helming the project. This movie is bankrolled by him under his home banner Ajay Devgn FFilms. It also has an ensemble cast of Angira Dhar, Boman Irani, Ajey Nagar, Aakanksha Singh.

Being a thriller, the plot deals with a true incident that took place back in 2015 when a flight from a Middle-Eastern country has been diverted to Thiruvananthapuram. Well, Ajay Devgn will be seen as Siddharth Awasthi, Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Kabir Bhanushali and Rakul Preet Singh is seen Pilot Aishwarya Singh. On the other hand, Angira Dhar as Lawyer, Boman Irani as Airline owner Rahul Sharma, Ajey Nagar as himself, Aakanksha Singh as Anita Awasthi, Siddharth Awasthi's wife, Flora Jacob as Indira Gandhi and Naresh Narayan as Noob Hackers will play prominent characters!

Runway 34 movie will be released on 29th April, 2022 in the theatres!