Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla join the ‘Pawri’

Juhi Chawla is the latest Bollywood celebrity to join the viral Pawri meme. The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to repost a meme video originally shared by a fan page. The video she shared features scenes from the 1997 rom-com "Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi", where she shared screen space with Akshay Kumar, while the popular Pawri mashup by Yashraj Mukhate plays in the background.

"Pawry ho rahi hai! If Akshay is a khiladi of Bollywood i m pretty sure juhi is mrs khiladi of Bollywood based in the movie MR & MRS KHILADI," goes the video caption.

Bollywood stars are unable to stay away from the "Pawri ho rahi hai" trend. On his birthday on Sunday, Anupam Kher shared a video where he can be seen dancing with children. The veteran actor captioned the video keeping up with Bollywood's latest addiction to the mashup.

Actors R. Madhavan and Khushali Kumar, who are busy shooting for their upcoming film "Dahi Cheeni" also recently joined the viral meme.

On the work front, Juhi is all set to feature in the Amazon Prime web series tentatively titled "Hush Hush". The thriller drama series also features Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Shahana Goswami and Kritika Kamra.







