Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Pandey' Shooting Will Be Kick Started Soon

Bollywood's versatile actor and action king Akshay Kumar always stays busy with having 4-5 projects in his kitty. Every year, he comes up with 3-4 movies and entertains the movie buffs on the big screens. It is already known that, Akshay Kumar signed for Farhad Samji's' Bachchan Pandey' flick. This movie has glam doll Kriti Sanon as the lead actress. According to the sources, the shooting of this flick will be kick-started in January, 2021 at Jaisalmer and will have 3-months long schedule which will come to an end in March 2021.

Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed this news dropping the post on his Instagram page…





In this poster, Akshay is seen in a complete rough look wearing a chunk of gold chains. The fully shaped beard and the salt-pepper look gave him a South Indian don look. It is also observed that Akshay's poster has only one eye and a red mark on his face. Akshay had to completely change his attire for this movie. The second image in the collage shows Kriti Sanon in an uber-chic pic avatar…

Taran also wrote, "AKSHAY KUMAR - KRITI SANON... #AkshayKumar and #KritiSanon to kickstart shoot for action-comedy #BachchanPandey in #Jaisalmer in Jan 2021... Shoot will continue till March 2021... One more actress will be signed soon... Directed by #FarhadSamji... Produced by #SajidNadiadwala.

After wrapping up #BellBottom in #Scotland, #AkshayKumar has resumed shoot of #Prithviraj at a city studio... Before the year ends, he will wrap up #AtrangiRe... #BachchanPandey marks #Akshay's 10th collaboration with his producer-buddy #SajidNadiadwala."

The tentative release date of Bachchan Pandey is August 2021… Coming to the story, Akshay will essay the role of a gangster who wants to become an actor and Kriti will portray the role of a journalist who will aim to become a filmmaker.

Akshay will next be seen in 'Laxmii' movie which will be released on 9th November through Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. It has Kiara Ali Advani as the lead actress. This movie is the remake of Tollywood blockbuster movie 'Kanchana' which was directed by Raghava Lawrence.