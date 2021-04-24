Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj Movie Will Be Made Based On Epic Poem Prithviraj Rao By Chand Bardai

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is all busy with a handful of prestigious projects. He will be the part of upcoming historical movie 'Prithviraj' which is being directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Well, the director spoke to the media and said that the movie will be made based on the epic poem Prithviraj Raso which is penned by Chand Bardai.

He started off saying, "Prithviraj is also based mainly on medieval literature, an epic called Prithviraj Raso by the great poet Chand Bardai. Apart from a couple of versions of Raso, there are many other literary works on Prithviraj, his life, and times. In addition to these, there are commentaries on Raso."

Speaking about the research done on the movie, he said, "I get involved in exhaustive research as I enjoy the process of entering the unknown and unexplored world of great heroes of India and their times. It is like having a dialogue with these great characters in their times. I am sure most of the writers must have experienced this strange phenomenon."

He further added, "Apart from the story, I love to research art, archaeology, costumes, material culture, and available historical data. In other words, I love to do archaeological exploration and excavation in the pages of a literary work or historical fiction to recreate the era and personalities of its time. This gives me immense pleasure and satisfaction as an artist who loves to paint cinema's canvas with lights and camera."

Finally, he concluded saying, "I do not make characters like Prithviraj to make them relevant for young viewers. I choose them as my subject for cinema as they are relevant for our times and all times to come. They are shining bright stars in the galaxy of great historical characters which will inspire many generations to come."

Speaking about Prithviraj movie, Akshay Kumar will essay the titular role and Manushi Chillar will be seen as his wife Sanyogita. This movie is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner. This movie has an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari.

The movie will be released on 5th November, 2021.