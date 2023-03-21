Akshay Kumar's Soorarai Potru Remake Gets Its Release Date

It is also known that Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar will always be busy with a handful of movies. He almost delivers 4 movies in a year and entertains the audience with multiple genre movies. A few months ago, he announced the remake of Suriya's Soorarai Potru remake and he will be stepping into the shoes of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath to showcase his biopic. Off late, the makers dropped the new poster and locked in the release date…

Akshay Kumar also shared the release date poster of this untitled movie and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "We are ready for take off! Production No. 27 (Untitled) releases in theatres worldwide on 1st September, 2023. #RadhikaMadan @SirPareshRawal @Sudha_Kongara #Jyotika @Suriya_offl @vikramix @rajsekarpandian @Abundantia_Ent @2D_ENTPVTLTD @CaptGopinath @sikhyaent @gvprakash".

Akshay's shadow is seen in this poster… The movie will hit the theatres on 1st September, 2023!

This untitled movie is being helmed by Sudha Kongara itself and it has an ensemble cast of Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal. This movie is being produced by Aruna Bhatia, Jyotika, Suriya and Vikram Malhotra under the Abundantia, 2D Entertainment and Cape Of Good Movies banners.

Coming to the details of the Soorarai Potru movie, it was directed by Sudha Kongara and is bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga under the 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment banners. This movie also had an ensemble cast of Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Mohan Babu, and Karunas. It movie was made taking the partly inspired events of GR Gopinath's life and showed off he struggled to make the common people travel in the aeroplanes at the mere cost of Re 1.

Soorarai Potru was released on Amazon Prime due to the Covid-19 lockdown on November 12, 2020. This film received a massive response and turned into a small screen blockbuster garnering millions of views in a short span of time. Suriya has dared to release his movie on the OTT platform and showed the way for all other producers too amid the pandemic time!