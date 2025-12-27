Akshaye Khanna’s exit from ‘Drishyam 3’: Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak breaks silence

Speculation has been rife over the past few days about Akshaye Khanna stepping away from Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated Drishyam 3, the third instalment of the successful crime thriller franchise. Initial reports suggested that remuneration issues led to the actor’s exit. However, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has now offered a candid and controversial account of what transpired.

In an interview, Pathak revealed that creative differences, rather than money, were at the core of the fallout. According to him, Akshaye Khanna insisted on wearing a wig for the film. “I was shocked,” Pathak said, adding that director Abhishek Pathak explained how a wig would create continuity problems in a sequel like Drishyam 3. While the actor initially agreed to drop the demand, Pathak claimed that advice from people around Khanna changed the situation. “Later, he informed us that he doesn’t want to be a part of the film at all,” the producer stated.

Pathak went on to make strong remarks about Khanna’s past professional conduct, alleging that several industry insiders had earlier warned him about the actor’s behaviour. He recalled casting Khanna in Section 375 (2019), a film he says helped revive the actor’s career. “Section 375 got him recognition. Later, I signed him for Drishyam 2. Most of his big offers came only after that,” Pathak said, claiming Khanna had limited work opportunities before then.

The producer also emphasised that Drishyam remains an Ajay Devgn-led franchise and cautioned against attributing the success of recent films solely to Khanna. Following his exit, Jaideep Ahlawat has officially been brought on board to replace Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 3, marking a significant casting change ahead of the film’s production.