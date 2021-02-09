Alia Bhatt Cuts Shorts Her Maldives Trip And Returns To Mumbai After Rajiv Kapoor’s Sudden Demise

Bollywood's ace actress Alia Bhatt who was enjoying her vacation at the Maldives with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and besties Akansha and Anushka Ranjan returned to Mumbai after knowing about Rajiv Kapoor's sudden demise. She reached Chembur and is with Kapoor's family members and also offered condolences. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Babita, Chunky Panday, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria, Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor and a few others from Bollywood were snapped at Rajiv Kapoor's house, Chembur.

She sported in a printed blue tee and denim short at the airport. She was masked and was seen holding a handbag.

Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last a few hours ago at Chembur in a private hospital. He was rushed to the hospital after suffering from a massive heart attack. But was declared dead after arriving at the hospital. He was 58 years old and was all set to make his comeback to Bollywood after 3 decades with AushutoshGowarikar's movie which had Sanjay Dutt as the lead actor.

Even Kareena Kapoor also dropped a throwback pic on her Instagram and paid tribute to her uncle Rajiv Kapoor…

All three brothers Rishi Kapoor, Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor were seen in this monochrome pic. Kareena also wrote, "Broken but strong 💔".

Khushbu Sunder

Even Khushbu Sunder also dropped a throwback pic and paid a tribute to this veteran actor.

While Rajiv's uncle Prem Chopra was also deeply shocked with this news and he spoke to media turning emotional. "Well, it is common knowledge in our industry that Rajiv stays in Pune. He was here in Mumbai simply for one reason".

It is all known that Rajiv was staying with his brother Randhir in Chembur bungalow since Covid-19 lockdown. "Rajiv had moved in for some time to be with Randhir, and as far as I know, he was fine. He has had a massive cardiac arrest. It is really very sad that he is no more."

He adds, "Rajiv was a very loving nephew to me. He was a fine actor, plus he was a very gifted guy and he went on to direct 'PremGranth', featuring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, as well. Picture chalinahitohthodabahut tension ho jatahai (When a film doesn't work well commercially, it becomes a cause for some concern)."

RIP Rajiv Kapoor…