Alia Bhatt Gets Tested Positive For Covid-19 And Shares An Health Update On Her Instagram

Another actor from Bollywood gets tested positive for Covid-19. And it's none other than the glam doll Alia Bhatt. These days, Alia is busy with a packed schedule as he is having a couple of prestigious movies in her hand. As the second wave of Covid-19 is rapidly spreading in the country, a few actors are getting in contact with it. We have already seen Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay LeelaBhansali, Tara Sutaria, Madhavan and a few others reportedly getting tested positive for this deadly virus. Now, Alia also joined the list.

Well, Alia shared a small note on her Instagram Stories and informed all her fans about her health…









This note reads, "Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarentine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."



The news came out an hour ago before Alia's official confirmation. Ashok DubeyGeneral Secretary of FWICE, (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) spoke to the media and doled out,"Yes, I have got to know that Alia has tested positive for COVID".

He further added, "A technician from 'GangubaiKathiawadi' unit called me a little before 9pm to say that they have packed up for the day. When I asked him why, he said that a lead actor of the film had tested positive. Then, I called Chetan who heads the production responsibilities of Sanjay LeelaBhansali Productions who informed me that it was Alia who had been infected".

Dubey further said, "Later, I spoke to SonuSrivastav, who is the Dance Co-ordinator on 'GangubaiKathiawadi'. He too confirmed that Alia had tested positive".

Even Sanjay Bhansali was tested positive for Covid-19 and thus the shooting got a break and now with Alia's positive report, there will be another break in the shooting schedule of theGangubaiKathiawadi movie.

Alia Bhatt is going to portray the role of Gagubai who was a mafia queen and matriarch in the late 1960s. This movie is a biopic of 'Madam of Kamathipura', GagubaiKathiawadi. Directed by ace director Sanjay LeelaBhansali, every movie buff is eagerly waiting for the release of this biopic. This movie is produced by JayantilalGada and Sanjay LeelaBhansali under Pen India Limited and Bhansali Productions banners. It also has Shantanu Maheshwari as Ramnik Lal, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn in a cameo appearance as Karim Lala, Emraan Hashmi in a cameo appearance and Huma Qureshi in an item number.