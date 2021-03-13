Alia Bhatt’s First Look Poster From ‘RRR’ Movie Will Be Out On Her Birthday

It's good news for all the fans of Alia Bhatt… On the occasion of her birthday which falls on 15th March, 2020, the makers of the 'RRR' movie are all set to unveil the first look poster of her character 'Sita' from the movie. They made an official announcement regarding this news through their Instagram page and surprised the movie buffs…









This poster reads, Alia Bhatt as #Sita First Look On March 15th, 11 AM. The makers also captioned the image jotting down, "Meet our #Sita in all her glory. ✨

First look of @aliaabhatt will be revealed on March 15, 11 AM.

#RRRMovie #RRR".

RRR flick is directed by Jakkanna Rajamouli and has Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia, Rahul Rama Krishna and Samuthrakani in prominent roles. This movie will have NTR essaying the role of Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan Tej will be seen as Alluri Seetaramaraju. Well, Alia Bhatt will be seen as the love interest of Ram Charan essaying the role of Seeta and Olivia as Jennifer will be seen as the love interest of Junior NTR. Even Ajay Devgn and Samuthrakani are portraying pivotal roles in this movie.

RRR is a periodical movie that showcases freedom fighters Alluri Seetaramaraju and Komaram Bheem under one frame. Alia Bhatt and Olivia are the lead ladies. Alluri is the great freedom fighter who fought for Indian independence while Komaram Bheem is another hero from Telangana who fought against the harassments of Nizam.

Along with this movie, she will also be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' movie. This flick is a biopic of 'Madam of Kamathipura', Gagubai Kathiawadi. Directed by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, every movie buff is eagerly waiting for the release of this biopic. This movie is produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali under Pen India Limited and Bhansali Productions banners. It also has Shantanu Maheshwari as Ramnik Lal, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Ajay Devgn in a cameo appearance as Karim Lala, Emraan Hashmi in a cameo appearance and Huma Qureshi in an item number.

Off late, Alia Bhatt shared a beautiful pic on her Instagram and made us know that she is missing her beau Ranbir Kapoor.









In this post, we can witness Ranbir and Alia holding their hands closer… She also wrote, "major missing ♾💗".

Bollywood's ace actor Ranbir Kapoor was tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of days ago and is getting treated with home-quarantine method. His mother Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news through her Instagram page.