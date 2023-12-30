Amitabh Bachchan bids emotional farewell to ‘KBC 15’

Amitabh Bachchan, the venerable host of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15,' bid an emotional farewell to the quiz-based reality show, reflecting on the transformative journey he witnessed on the iconic stage.

The legendary actor, who has been the face of the knowledge-based reality show since its inception in 2000, hosted his final episode for Season 15. While Amitabh Bachchan anchored 14 seasons, Season 3 in 2007 was briefly hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The finale episode featured Avinash Bharti, an IAS aspirant from Haiderganj, Uttar Pradesh, who won a substantial amount of Rs 50 lakh. The episode also welcomed Indian Para-archer Sheetal Devi and actress Vidya Balan. Additionally, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and her granddaughter, the talented Sara Ali Khan, graced the stage.

In the emotionally charged episode titled 'Vidai Ka Samay' (Time to Bid Farewell), the 81-year-old actor donned a red suit paired with a white shirt. During his monologue, Amitabh expressed, “Goodbyes are really strange. Those who bid goodbye with a smile do so with really heavy hearts. Bidding a beloved goodbye doesn't make you sad because it leaves the house vacant; rather, it makes you sad because their departure leaves a void in your heart.”

He shared his urge to sit in the audience seats, which are typically occupied by the supportive audience. Reflecting on the diverse experiences witnessed on the show, Amitabh stated, “I've witnessed a new India on these 10 seats (fastest finger first seats). A glorious and progressive India—an indigent India with unwavering and steadfast resolve. An India, who with the ink of its hard work, penned new destinies.”

Acknowledging the strength he draws from the stage, Amitabh expressed gratitude for the resonating applause from the viewers. “The resonating applause of the viewers not only honors the efforts of every contestant but also, always, inspires me to keep going. I wish to end this season with that very applause,” he concluded his heartfelt farewell speech.